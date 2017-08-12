Halifax police investigating late night stabbing
A 31-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing in Halifax late Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police received a call at 10:46 p.m. about people fighting in front of an apartment building on Randall Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, while another man was seen running away.
He was nabbed by police and arrested at a nearby residence on Main Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they anticipate charges will be laid.
