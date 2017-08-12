Rock the Lake entertains Kelowna

A lineup of Canadian classic rock acts is taking to the stage until Sunday in Kelowna.

Toronto, Platinum Blonde and April Wine opened the event outside Prospera Place Friday night.

Saturday features Sass Jordan, Rik Emmett and Kim Mitchell.

Sunday begins with Carole Pope, followed by Helix, Chilliwack and Honeymoon Suite.

Doug and the Slugs were scheduled to perform Saturday, but have been replaced by the Headpins.

The Headpins have a new lead singer after Darby Mills parted ways with the band in 2016.

Only Sunday, single day passes are still available for sale.