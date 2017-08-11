Surrey strata president told he can’t use cameras to fine residents. He disagrees

The president of an embattled strata council at a Surrey condo building defended its use of surveillance cameras to enforce bylaws after residents complained about $40,000 in fines allegedly being issued in a single month.

Alin Stana is the president of the strata council at the D’Corize building, at 104th Avenue in Surrey’s Whalley area.

Residents of the building have complained about how the council has enforced its bylaws, which has included the issuance of fines of up to $400 for improperly disposing of cardboard.

The executive director of the Condo Homeowners’ Association of B.C. told Global News that privacy laws don’t allow stratas to enforce their bylaws using cameras.

Stana feels differently.

“He would be wrong about that, respectfully,” he told Global News.

“We will just have to go to the Privacy Information and Protection Act section 1, section 11, and section 14.”

Stana’s remarks came one day after Global News reported on an ongoing protest by residents concerned about the size of the fines that are being issued.

Errol Polvah said he received a $200 fine for driving away before the parking gate was completely closed.

Amy Ulici said she received a $280 fine for putting up signs to alert residents to the enforcement.

And Ila Ieraci said her daughter received a $200 fine for improper cardboard disposal and another $200 penalty for a trash-related infraction.

But residents have also raised concern about the use of cameras around the building. As many as three were spotted in the garbage room alone when Global News visited this week.

For his part, Stana said the $40,000 figure is wrong, and he feels that the camera issue is overblown.

“The cameras are not watching them,” he said.

“The cameras are installed in the common areas. We need to make that distinction.”

Stana admits there’s a problem in the building, but he said it’s with residents who need to learn its rules.

“I would say that there is a possibility that they are confused,” he said.