Teen stabbed near Toronto’s Taste of the Danforth street festival

A teen is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Greektown on Friday night.

Toronto police said they received a call to Logan and Danforth avenues at 8:35 p.m., after receiving reports that a person had been stabbed.

A male teenager has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stabbing: Logan Ave/ Danforth Ave.. reports that someone has been stabbed. Unconfirmed. Units are responding. #GO1449877 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 12, 2017

Toronto’s annual Taste of the Danforth street festival is underway in the area, although police could not immediately confirm where the stabbing happened in relation to the festivities.

Suspect(s) and witnesses are being sought in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.