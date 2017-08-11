Apartment Fire
Dozens displaced by northeast Edmonton apartment fire

WATCH ABOVE: Thick, black smoke and large flames could be seen coming from the roof of an apartment building in northeast Edmonton Friday night. The fire broke out at Victoria Trail Apartments over the supper hour.

Fire crews were on scene of an apartment building in northeast Edmonton on Friday evening.

The fire broke out during the supper hour, at the Victoria Trail Apartments in the area of 146 Avenue and 26 Street.

Thick, black smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a building, which has 40 units.

Dozens of people were forced from their homes as crews worked to contain the blaze. Roads in the area were blocked off to traffic.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said crews arrived on scene four minutes after the 911 call, and the roof of the building was already engulfed in flames.

Watch below: Fire breaks out at northeast Edmonton apartment building

At around 7:30 p.m., fire crews could be seen focusing their efforts on the roof. While the fire wasn’t completely out, the flames were no longer present.

The fire could be seen as far away as the Skytracker camera, on top of Manulife Place downtown.

It’s not known what caused the fire.

Displaced residents are asked to check in at the Bannerman Community League at 14034 – 23 St. By 8:30 p.m., 25 displaced residents had checked in with city officials.

fraser-fire

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

An apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 as seen from the Skytracker camera on top of Manulife Place downtown.

An apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 as seen from the Skytracker camera on top of Manulife Place downtown.

An apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

An apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

An apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

An apartment fire in northeast Edmonton Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

