Canadian pastor released by North Korea to attend church service in Ontario this Sunday

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A Canadian pastor released from prison in North Korea this week is planning to attend a church service in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.

Hyeong Soo Lim was released on what state media described as “sick bail” after being handed a life sentence with hard labour in 2015.

Lim is a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga.

His colleague, Rev. Jang Bae, tells The Canadian Press in an email that Lim “will be attending service this Sunday.” Lim is expected to say a few words on stage.

Bae says there will be a section for media at the service, and more details will be provided then.

There’s no word yet on when exactly Lim arrives in Canada.

