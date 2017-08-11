Canada
August 11, 2017 8:47 pm
Updated: August 11, 2017 8:53 pm

Canadian pastor released by North Korea to attend church service in Ontario this Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: ‘Hallelujah’: Parishioners react after Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim’s released by North Korea

A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A Canadian pastor released from prison in North Korea this week is planning to attend a church service in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.

Hyeong Soo Lim was released on what state media described as “sick bail” after being handed a life sentence with hard labour in 2015.

READ MORE: Why Justin Trudeau thanked Sweden after North Korea released Canadian pastor

Lim is a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga.

His colleague, Rev. Jang Bae, tells The Canadian Press in an email that Lim “will be attending service this Sunday.” Lim is expected to say a few words on stage.

WATCH: Full coverage of Pastor Lim’s release

Bae says there will be a section for media at the service, and more details will be provided then.

There’s no word yet on when exactly Lim arrives in Canada.

– With a file from Global News reporter Cindy Pom.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian pastor north korea
hyeong soo lim
hyeong soo lim release
korean presbytarian church
light korean presbytarian church
mississauga korean church
mississauga korean presbytarian church
North Korea pastor
pastor hyeong soo lim
pastor imprisoned in north korea
Pastor Lim
pastor North Korea
pastor released by north korea

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News