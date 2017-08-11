Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, August 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

At the end of Friday, Kelowna will have seen 44 consecutive days of dry weather, tying the driest stretch on record.

It’s hard to say if we will see a 45th consecutive day at this time. Although not guaranteed, isolated showers with the risk of thundershowers are possible starting Saturday afternoon and into Sunday when the upper ridge moves into Alberta and a cold front moves through.

We will see clearing in the wake of the front late Sunday or Monday.

Saturday’s daytime high range: 26C to 32C

Sunday’s daytime high range: 20C to 26C



We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla