Blue-green algae warning issued for Pigeon Lake

A blue-green algae bloom advisory has been issued for a popular recreational area in central Alberta.

Alberta Health Services is warning that the toxic blooms have been identified in Pigeon Lake, 108 kilometres south of Edmonton.

AHS is telling residents and visitors not to swim or wade in any areas where the blooms are visible, and to keep their pets out of the same areas, and not give them drinking water from the lake.

They’re also recommending not to feed whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets and to limit human consumption, though fish fillets can safely be consumed.

People who come in contact with visible blue-green algae or ingest the water may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days.

AHS stresses that areas where the blooms are not visible can still be used for recreational purposes.

