August 11, 2017 8:39 pm

Queen’s Gaels football opens training camp with high expectations

By Global News

The Queen's football Gaels opened training camp on Friday with high expectations. We talked to quarterback Nathan Hobbs.

It’s a sign that fall is fast approaching. The Queen’s Gaels football opened training camp on Friday at George Richardson Stadium.

Fourth-year quarterback Nate Hobbs says it’s great to back. More than 40 players stayed in Kingston over the summer to work out, and Hobbs says, “Most players are in mid-season form and they’re looking for retribution after last year’s disappointing season.”

The Gaels finished 2016 with a record of 3-5, missing the Ontario University playoffs for the first time in years.

Head coach Pat Sheahan was impressed with what he saw during the opening workout. He too believes this could be a turnaround season for the Tri-colour.

The Gaels have an exhibition game on Saturday, Aug. 19, against the McGill Redmen from Montreal.

They will open the regular season a week later against the Carleton Ravens.

