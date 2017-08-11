Queen’s Gaels football opens training camp with high expectations

It’s a sign that fall is fast approaching. The Queen’s Gaels football opened training camp on Friday at George Richardson Stadium.

Fourth-year quarterback Nate Hobbs says it’s great to back. More than 40 players stayed in Kingston over the summer to work out, and Hobbs says, “Most players are in mid-season form and they’re looking for retribution after last year’s disappointing season.”

The Gaels finished 2016 with a record of 3-5, missing the Ontario University playoffs for the first time in years.

READ MORE: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov upsets Rafael Nadal at Rogers Cup

Head coach Pat Sheahan was impressed with what he saw during the opening workout. He too believes this could be a turnaround season for the Tri-colour.

The Gaels have an exhibition game on Saturday, Aug. 19, against the McGill Redmen from Montreal.

They will open the regular season a week later against the Carleton Ravens.

READ MORE: Damian Warner struggles at world championships amid norovirus reports