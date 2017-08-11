First incidence of Carfentanil in Saskatchewan: drug found in Sask. Penitentiary

RCMP received confirmation that carfentanil was at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert after a 22-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in July.

On July 15, the inmate was found unresponsive and Naloxone was administered and the male was brought to hospital. The incident was not fatal.

This is the first time that carfentanil has been confirmed in Saskatchewan.

Carfentanil is an opioid drug and an amount weighing less than a grain of salt can kill a human. It is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

“There are severe consequences to being exposed to, possessing or using synthetic opioid drugs. All it can take is being in the presence of carfentanil to put yourself at serious risk of injury or death,” said Supt. Rob Cameron, Officer in Charge, RCMP Federal Policing.

“The only medications that are safe to take are those prescribed by licensed medical professionals.”

RCMP are currently investigating the incident.