North Hatley prepares to welcome the Clintons

The tiny town of North Hatley, Que., is buzzing with news that the Clintons are coming to town.

“A lot of people talk about that,” said Guy Roy, who owns the local Auberge La Chocolatière.

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton, their daughter Chelsea and their two grand-children are expected to arrive in the Eastern Townships’ luxurious Hovey Manor on Sunday.

The five-star hotel on Lake Massawippi has repeatedly been voted among the best resorts in Canada and the world.

Residents and visitors alike hope to catch a glimpse of the ex-presidential family.

It won’t be the first time that this small town welcomes high-profile visitors.

Residents say, politicians, movie stars and other celebrities frequently choose picturesque North Hatley as their holiday destination.

“Nicole Kidman’s been here, Pierce Brosnan,” North Hatley resident Casey Richard told Global News.

“I served Mr. Jean Charest last week,” said Roy. “I serve them like regular clients so if Mr. and Mrs. Clinton come, I’ll serve them like normal people.”

The Clintons were invited to vacation in the Townships by bestselling author Louise Penny, who lives in nearby Knowlton.

“President and Secretary Clinton, along with family and dear friends, will be visiting Quebec’s Eastern Township in mid-August, as my guests, on a brief private getaway,” Penny said in a statement to Global News. “They’ll be exploring the beautiful area, enjoying the sights, and most of all, relaxing.”

“I’m sure they blocked everything off, which is right,” said Fredrick Sohnemann who is visiting North Hatley. “You don’t want thousands of people coming and gawking at them.”

The Clintons are expected to spend a week in the region.

