Second-degree murder charge in Cumberland House death

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a northern Saskatchewan death.

Cumberland House RCMP were called to Deschambeault Avenue early Thursday morning for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Members arrived to find paramedics treating the 21-year-old woman.

Carissa Ballantyne was declared dead a short time later.

RCMP said they quickly identified a suspect and arrested Acea Dorian.

Dorian, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and will make his first court appearance in La Ronge on Aug. 14.

Police said Ballantyne and Dorian were known to each other.

Cumberland House RCMP continue to investigate along with the RCMP major crimes unit, the Prince Albert RCMP forensic identification section and the coroner’s office.

Cumberland House is approximately 430 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.