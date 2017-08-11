Evacuation alerts because of wildfire rescinded in Spallumcheen

The evacuation alerts put in place because of the Patterson Creek wildfire in Spallumcheen have been rescinded.

The alerts affected about 200 homes.

The fire is 4.3 hectares and is 98 per cent guarded.

From the #BCHwy97A side the #Spallumcheen wildfire doesn't look very active today, just smokey. pic.twitter.com/MDVxKcS7fX — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) August 11, 2017

Hutley Road South will remain closed to all traffic.

Hutley Road North and Head Road are open to local traffic only.