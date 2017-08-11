Onion Lake RCMP target increase in criminal activity during long weekend crackdown

Onion Lake RCMP said 36 Criminal Code charges were laid and seven stolen vehicles recovered as members targeted community and traffic safety over the August long weekend.

Authorities said the enforcement measures were undertaken due to an increase in service calls over the last few months, including drug-related activities, violent assaults and home invasions.

READ MORE: Shots fired at RCMP officers in western Saskatchewan

RCMP said members from the detachment have been working with community leaders in an effort to reduce criminal activity in the region.

“An increase in criminal activity of any kind is concerning and requires a collaborative response from the community and the police,” said Staff Sgt. Ken Burnouf, who is the commander of the Onion Lake detachment.

“In Onion Lake, we are fortunate to have the support of local community members and elected officials.”

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 7, police stopped 890 vehicles and laid more than 140 Traffic Safety Act charges.

Six people were charged with impaired driving and officers seized seven stolen vehicles.

Investigators seized what they believe to be cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis, and charged eight people with drug-related offences.

Police also executed 30 arrest warrants and 16 charges were laid for breaching court-imposed conditions.

READ MORE: Shooting on Onion Lake Cree Nation sends man to hospital

Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief Wallace Fox said the band fully supports efforts to improving public safety.

”We are here to assist and provide support to the RCMP in continued joint efforts to reach this goal,” Wallace said in a statement.

“This support is essential to both police and public safety,” Burnouf said.

“Working together to develop and implement crime reduction strategies is critical to community safety.”

Onion Lake is approximately 280 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.