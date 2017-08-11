Kingston police charge apartment building break and enter suspect

Kingston police have identified and arrested a man believed to be connected to a July 17th break and enter.

They believe the man was responsible for the break-in that took place at an apartment building on Armstrong Road.

After sharing a photo of the suspect on social media earlier this week, an officer observed the man near a Princess Street coffee shop on Thursday, adding that he attempted to run away from the officer and tried to resist arrest.

The 47-year old was carrying a backpack containing bolt-cutters, a screwdriver and a flashlight.

He is charged with break and enter, possession of break-in tools and two counts of breach of probation.