August 11, 2017 1:52 pm
Updated: August 11, 2017 1:54 pm

Large bore pipes discovered washed up along English coast

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Bore pipes manufactured in Norway bound for a project in Algeria broke free due to an undertow and washed up on the English coast.

A number of huge Norwegian-made bore plastic pipes were discovered washed up on the English coast, officials said on Thursday.

The pipes, which are around two metres in diameter and 100 metres long, came free while under tow off the East Anglian coast and washed up by Horsey and Sea Palling in Norfolk.

Authorities said the pipes are new and were destined for a large project in Algeria. They said there was no danger or potential for pollution from the pipes.

All pipes are expected to be secured at a single location before being towed back to the manufacturers in Norway.

