Saskatchewan changing payday loan fees

The Saskatchewan government is making changes to payday loan fees in the province.

Starting on Feb. 15, 2018, the maximum cost payday lenders will be able to charge borrowers is 17 per cent of the loan amount, regardless of how many days the loan is made for.

That would mean for every $100 borrowed, the borrower would be charged a maximum of $17.

The current maximum rate is 23 per cent of the loan amount.

Officials said this brings the province’s payday loan rules in line with British Columbia and Manitoba.

The government also announced that the fee for a dishonoured cheque or payment is being reduced to $25 from the current $50, and can still only be charged once per loan.

Payday loans are short-term loans of up to 62 days, although in practice, most are due on the borrower’s next payday.