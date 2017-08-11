Tasha Kheiriddin Friday, August 11th 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 31st:

Police watchdog finds “discreditable conduct” following review of civilian footage of Toronto arrest

Following today’s announcement the Ontario police watchdog about civilian footage of an officer using discreditable conduct and excessive force in an arrest, Tasha questions the use of videos in police encounters as a whole. Tasha discusses the issue with Erick Laming, a doctoral student in Criminology at the University of Toronto.

Durham School Board to offer more programs in their Specialist High Skills Major program

Durham District School Board’s specialist high skills major program offers students a specified certificate on top of their diplomas. This year the program will extend to majors such as culinary, environmental, and hospitality and tourism. Jennifer Parrington, the DDSB’s program facilitator for specialist high skills majors joins Tasha to talk more about what the program offers to students.

Lion cubs experience at new business at the now closed Bowmanville Zoo under fire

The new business that replaced the Bowmanville Zoo property was quick to catch controversial attention. Clarington Family Outdoor Adventure Park’s are selling lion cub encounters which has attracted criticism from animal rights activists. Tasha speaks with animal lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice Camille Labchuk to get a better idea of the arguments made against the park.

Friday Top 3 Panel

Is Trump going to lead us to a nuclear war? Tent city on the border? Shelters in Montreal? Sorry but the US – and Haiti – are not Syria – and economic migrants are not refugees. As well, Taylor Swift symbolically claims $1 for sexual assault in civil court. With recent acquittal in Toronto of 3 cops charged with assault on lack of evidence, and difficulty establishing guilt beyond reasonable doubt, should sex assault victims consider suing in civil court where balance of probabilities is easier standard to meet? Tasha welcomes Maddie Di Muccio, president of the Society for Quality Education and York Region Taxpayers Coalition, Lisa Kinsella, managing partner of the Daisy Group, and Anne Lagacé Dowson, a Montreal Commentator to discuss these issues.

