3 men charged, 1 arrested, in 2015 shooting death of Mark McCullagh

London police have laid charges of manslaughter and armed robbery against three men in the 2015 death of Mark McCullagh.

McCullagh was taking out the trash at his English Street home in London on March 9 when he was confronted by a group of men and fatally shot. The men, who came to commit a robbery, ran away.

Emergency services rushed McCullagh to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have now charged 20-year-old Kenyon Ohamu, from Windsor, with manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery. He was arrested in Windsor on Aug. 8 with the help of the Windsor Police Service, and is in custody until he appears in court in London.

The other men who have been charged are still at large.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding 23-year-old Ali Fageer from Toronto and 37-year-old Steven Atkinson from Windsor.

Fageer has been charged with manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. His last known address is in Scarborough, but he has been known to travel between Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area.

Atkinson has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both men and the public is being warned not to approach them, but to call police immediately with information of their whereabouts.

Earlier, police were looking for a red pickup truck with white lettering above the rear wheels; the vehicle has been found and is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation into McCullagh’s death.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.