Woman injured after car plunges from 7th floor of parking structure in Austin

A woman is expected to recover after she mistakenly drove her car off of the seventh floor of a parking structure in Austin, Texas last month.

The Austin Police Department released security footage of the incident Thursday, showing the BMW come crashing down onto a Chevrolet Tahoe below.

Police said as the car flung to the ground, it hit the building across the alleyway, rupturing a gas line. The fire department said the rupture was controlled and there was no leak.

READ MORE: Woman launches car off hill, crashes through roof of nearby home

Authorities said the unnamed woman did not appear to be intoxicated and was sent to a local medical centre to be treated for potentially serious injuries.

Police said they are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

William Burch, who was driving the Tahoe, said he was parking in the alleyway below the structure on his way to inspect a construction site he is managing when he heard loud noises.

“My window was down and I heard something really loud and abnormal, so I just started driving forward and the vehicle landed on the backside of the Tahoe,” he told CBS Austin.

He was not injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Car lands on roof of California home

Police say the woman mistook the brake for the accelerator, causing her to crash through the suspension cables.

A similar incident occurred last September at the same parking structure.

A man drove through the barrier cables which wrapped around his tires, suspending his car from the ninth floor. He was able to safely climb onto the structure as his car dangled in the air and was uninjured.

CBS Austin reports that code enforcement officers will be urging the parking structure’s owners to replace the cable barriers with concrete.

The owners GTT Parking released a statement following the July incident: