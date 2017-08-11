Crime
August 11, 2017 10:39 am

Thieves make off with cash in separate Saskatoon armed robberies

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Two men made off with cash in separate armed robberies that happened hours apart in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened on Thursday.

The first robbery happened at around 2 p.m. CT at a restaurant in the 1700-block of Idylwyld Drive.

READ MORE: Nutana stabbing sends man to hospital

Staff told police that a man carrying a machete demanded money.

Story continues below

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Staff said he was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie with white on the front, a black bandana, and a red and black hat. He was a carrying a black back pack.

The second robbery happened just before 6 p.m. at a business in the 2100-block of 22nd Street West.

An employee told police that a man armed with a knife demand cash.

He then took off eastbound on 22nd Street on a red mountain bike with an undisclosed amount of money.

READ MORE: Shooting victim Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2017

Police are looking for an Indigenous man between 20 and 30 who was wearing a Clevland Cavaliers hat, a blue shirt with a Superman symbol, jeans and black shoes.

He has tattoos on his left arm and was wearing a watch on his left wrist.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
22nd Street West
22nd Street West Saskatoon
Armed Robbery
Idylwyld Drive
Idylwyld Drive Saskatoon
Saskatoon Armed Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News