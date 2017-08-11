Thieves make off with cash in separate Saskatoon armed robberies
Saskatoon police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened on Thursday.
The first robbery happened at around 2 p.m. CT at a restaurant in the 1700-block of Idylwyld Drive.
Staff told police that a man carrying a machete demanded money.
He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Staff said he was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie with white on the front, a black bandana, and a red and black hat. He was a carrying a black back pack.
The second robbery happened just before 6 p.m. at a business in the 2100-block of 22nd Street West.
An employee told police that a man armed with a knife demand cash.
He then took off eastbound on 22nd Street on a red mountain bike with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police are looking for an Indigenous man between 20 and 30 who was wearing a Clevland Cavaliers hat, a blue shirt with a Superman symbol, jeans and black shoes.
He has tattoos on his left arm and was wearing a watch on his left wrist.
No injuries were reported in either robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
