Shania Twain to take centre stage at Grey Cup halftime show

One of Canada’s most legendary musicians will perform at this year’s Grey Cup halftime show.

Shania Twain, 51, is the top-selling female country artist of all time and she will share her gift on Nov. 26 at TD Place in Ottawa.

“It’s an absolute honour to return to the Grey Cup stage in the nation’s capital during Canada’s 150th birthday,” Twain said on TSN. “I’m thrilled to be coming home and being a part of the country’s biggest annual party.”

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie is thrilled to have Twain on board. “Shania is a massive Canadian icon and a global superstar, so we are so excited that she will help us cap off such a significant year for our country at the 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa,” he exclaimed.

“This promises to be a fantastic event and a special performance for our fans and viewers across Canada and all around the world,” he added. “I can’t wait to get the party started at my first Grey Cup as Commissioner.”

Twain previously performed at the Grey Cup halftime show 15 years ago and is scheduled to release her fifth studio album Now on Sept. 29.