2 people critically injured in single-vehicle collision in New Brunswick

A man and woman have been critically injured following a single-vehicle collision in Lynnfield, N.B. early Friday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to Lynnfield Road at approximately 1:15 a.m after a truck left the road and collided with a tree.

RELATED: Collisions with animals on N.B. roads have nearly doubled this spring: province

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to a Saint John hospital with critical injuries. Another man and woman were treated on scene.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was also called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.