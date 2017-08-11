Canada
August 11, 2017

2 people critically injured in single-vehicle collision in New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP say two people were critically injured in a single-vehicle collision early Friday.

A man and woman have been critically injured following a single-vehicle collision in Lynnfield, N.B. early Friday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to Lynnfield Road at approximately 1:15 a.m after a truck left the road and collided with a tree.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to a Saint John hospital with critical injuries. Another man and woman were treated on scene.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was also called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

