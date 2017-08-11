2 people critically injured in single-vehicle collision in New Brunswick
A man and woman have been critically injured following a single-vehicle collision in Lynnfield, N.B. early Friday morning.
According to RCMP, officers were called to Lynnfield Road at approximately 1:15 a.m after a truck left the road and collided with a tree.
Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to a Saint John hospital with critical injuries. Another man and woman were treated on scene.
RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was also called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
