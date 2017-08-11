Collision
August 11, 2017 10:11 am

Motorcycle driver injured after Fall River, N.S. collision with van

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax RCMP say a a two-vehicle collision in Fall River, N.S. left one man with serious injuries.

File / The Canadian Press
A A

Halifax District RCMP say a 17-year-old man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision Thursday night.

Police say just before 10 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a van and motorcycle at the Fall River Road and Highway 2 intersection in Fall River.

READ MORE: Collision leaves three-year-old with broken collarbone: Halifax police

According to RCMP the 17-year-old motorcycle rider was thrown from his bike and transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst was also on scene to help in the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Fall River
Halifax RCMP
Motorcycle Collision
Nova Scotia
RCMP
two vehicle collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News