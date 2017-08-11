Motorcycle driver injured after Fall River, N.S. collision with van

Halifax District RCMP say a 17-year-old man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision Thursday night.

Police say just before 10 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a van and motorcycle at the Fall River Road and Highway 2 intersection in Fall River.

According to RCMP the 17-year-old motorcycle rider was thrown from his bike and transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst was also on scene to help in the investigation.