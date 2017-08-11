Teen hit with baton at out-of-control house party in west Edmonton

Edmonton police say they’re looking for suspects after a west end house party got out of hand early Thursday.

According to EPS, west division officers responded to the rowdy bash at around 2 a.m. in the area of 160 Street and 87 Avenue.

They say it appears some party crashers caused some trouble, which lead to a 17-year-old being hit in the head with a baton.

He had to be taken to hospital but is expected to be okay.

After the incident, police broke up the party and sent everyone home.