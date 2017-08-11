Canada
Morin-Heights’ legendary recording studio goes up in flames

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating what is being described as a suspicious fire  in Morin Heights, in a building that once housed a recording studio. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating what is being described as a suspicious fire in Morin-Heights Friday morning.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. in an abandoned building on Perry Street, which once housed a recording studio.

In its heyday, Le Studio, welcomed the likes of Cat Stevens, The Police and Rush.

SQ spokesperson Daniel Thibodeau said most of the building was destroyed.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

The building has stood abandoned since 2008.

A GofundMe campaign was even created in 2016, to help save the studio and create a museum to preserve a slice of music history.

