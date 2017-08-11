Morin-Heights’ legendary recording studio goes up in flames

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating what is being described as a suspicious fire in Morin-Heights Friday morning.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 a.m. in an abandoned building on Perry Street, which once housed a recording studio.

In its heyday, Le Studio, welcomed the likes of Cat Stevens, The Police and Rush.

SQ spokesperson Daniel Thibodeau said most of the building was destroyed.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal fire in Terrebonne seniors’ home

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

The building has stood abandoned since 2008.

A GofundMe campaign was even created in 2016, to help save the studio and create a museum to preserve a slice of music history.