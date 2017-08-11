Road closures this weekend for Taste of the Danforth

A portion of Danforth Avenue in Toronto will be closed this weekend for the annual Taste of the Danforth event.

Festivities begin on Friday and run through to Sunday. There will be activities for all ages including a kids’ Fun Zone, musical performances and additional attractions to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

All lanes of the Danforth will be closed between Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue from Friday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Pape Avenue, from Lipton Avenue to Hazelwood Avenue, will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Logan Avenue, from Garnock Avenue to the north side of the laneway north of Danforth Avenue, will be closed from Thursday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Other Events and Road Closures

The Feast of St. Lawrence is a three-day event at the St. Lawrence Market which begins with an outdoor fine dining event on Friday followed by a street market on Saturday and a family friendly food day on Sunday at St. James Park.

All lanes of Front Street between Scott Street to Church Street will be closed from Friday at 9 a.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m.

Market Street, from Front Street to Wilton Street, will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

TTC Subway Closure

Subway service will be suspended between Sheppard West and St. George stations on Saturday and Sunday for signal upgrades.

All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St George Station. Dupont and Glencairn stations will be closed as well.

Shuttle buses will be operating between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during the closure.