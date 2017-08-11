Montreal police officers approve new, 6-year contract

Montreal police officers have voted in favour of a new contract to put an end to a long-running dispute over pension reforms.

The Montreal Police Brotherhood says more than 80 per cent of its members cast ballots and more than 95 per cent voted approved the new six-year deal running from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Coverage of camouflage pants on Montreal police:

No details of the new contract were announced.

The dispute had seen police officers wearing camouflage pants since July 2014 to protest the lack of a contract and imposed changes to their pension plans.

They switched back to their proper uniform pants earlier this summer when it appeared the union and the city were inching closer to a new contract.

Police did occasionally wear proper attire for events like funerals after receiving heavy criticism for wearing camouflage pants and jeans at the funeral for former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau in June 2015.

(The Canadian Press)