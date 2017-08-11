Montreal Police
August 11, 2017 2:39 am

Montreal police officers approve new, 6-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press

Montreal police officers are shown on a street in Montreal on August 7, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Montreal police officers have voted in favour of a new contract to put an end to a long-running dispute over pension reforms.

The Montreal Police Brotherhood says more than 80 per cent of its members cast ballots and more than 95 per cent voted approved the new six-year deal running from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2021.

No details of the new contract were announced.

The dispute had seen police officers wearing camouflage pants since July 2014 to protest the lack of a contract and imposed changes to their pension plans.

READ MORE: Quebec tables bill to force police to ditch colourful camo pants protest

They switched back to their proper uniform pants earlier this summer when it appeared the union and the city were inching closer to a new contract.

Police did occasionally wear proper attire for events like funerals after receiving heavy criticism for wearing camouflage pants and jeans at the funeral for former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau in June 2015.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2017 The Canadian Press

