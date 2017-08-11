How to have a campfire under a provincial ban

With all of B.C. under a campfire ban, there is still a way to get that campfire experience without a huge fine.

Portable gas fire bowls can be used safely outdoors as long as the flame doesn’t go above 15 cm or almost six inches.

“Hopefully you put in a safe environment on rocks or stones and no burnable material near it and you can have your campfire and be safe as well,” Kelowna Canadian Tire owner Keith Gostlin said.

Conservation officers checking for campfire compliance are coming across them more often.

If the flame is higher than the allowed height you could be fined $1,150 in B.C.

“Even though they are legal, you have to use some common sense when you’re using them,” Gayanne Pacholzuk of the Kelowna Fire Department said. “They’re still hot. They’re still going to burn.”