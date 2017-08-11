Woman dead in workplace accident along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

A woman in her 30s is dead after a workplace accident that took place along a highway in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The accident involved a piece of machinery, which was believed to be employed in some off-roadway surveying activity along Lougheed Highway east of 240th Street, said RCMP Sgt. Scott Grimmer.

Mounties were called to the scene at about 4 p.m. Police notified WorkSafeBC that officers were at the site of the incident.

WorkSafeBC is investigating the accident alongside the BC Coroners Service, Grimmer told Global News.

The incident is “not suspicious,” he added.

Here are some more photos from the scene of the accident: