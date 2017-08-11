Canada
August 11, 2017 1:35 am

Woman dead in workplace accident along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A picture from the scene of a workplace accident in Maple Ridge on Aug. 10, 2017. WorkSafeBC said the matter is under investigation.

Shane MacKichan
A A

A woman in her 30s is dead after a workplace accident that took place along a highway in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The accident involved a piece of machinery, which was believed to be employed in some off-roadway surveying activity along Lougheed Highway east of 240th Street, said RCMP Sgt. Scott Grimmer.

Mounties were called to the scene at about 4 p.m. Police notified WorkSafeBC that officers were at the site of the incident.

WorkSafeBC is investigating the accident alongside the BC Coroners Service, Grimmer told Global News.

The incident is “not suspicious,” he added.

Here are some more photos from the scene of the accident:

Photo from the scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of a woman in her 30s on Aug. 10, 2017.

Shane MacKichan

Photo from the scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of a woman in her 30s on Aug. 10, 2017.

Photo from the scene of an industrial accident that claimed the life of a woman in her 30s on Aug. 10, 2017.

  • With files from Kyle Benning and Jon Hall

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
industrial accident lougheed highway
industrial accident maple ridge
lougheed highway accident
lougheed highway industrial accident
maple ridge accident
maple ridge accident woman dead
maple ridge industrial accident woman dead
woman dead industrial accident maple ridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News