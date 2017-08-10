WATCH: Eric and Donald Trump Jr. featured on SNL Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live spinoff SNL Weekend Update brought Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Eric Trump (Alex Moffat) on to discuss their father’s accomplishments on Thursday night.

“Colin, thanks for letting us come here and talk about some of the amazing things my father is doing,” Trump Jr. said.

“ISIS is on the ropes, the border has never been more secure, and the story of the summer…”

“When you met with the Russians?” Eric interjected.

“No no, it’s our surging economy,” Trump Jr. insisted. “No one cares about my meeting with the Russians anymore.”

Host Colin Jost went on to ask the brothers about the ongoing investigation into Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Trump Jr. responded by calling the whole thing “a nothing burger.”

“Yes, I went to the meeting, but nothing illegal happened,” he insisted.

“What about the reports that your father actually helped craft the statement you made to the public to help mislead them deliberately?” asked Jost.

Trump Jr. affirmed that all his father did was give him some advice.

“He said son, go out there and tell the truth,” Trump Jr. said.

“And then he winked,” Eric interrupted.

Seemingly to distract him, Trump Jr. then handed his older brother a fidget spinner, and proceeded to tell Jost about his father’s advice.

“My father gives me advice all the time,” he said. “Don Jr., always trust your gut. Don Jr., always be the best dressed in the room.

“Bottom line, my father’s presidency has been a resounding success, and I will be cleared of any wrongdoing by the grand jury.”