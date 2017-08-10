WATCH: SNL Weekend Update makes up for lost time with plethora of Donald Trump jokes

Colin Jost and Michael Che return to the Saturday Night Live spinoff, “SNL Weekend Update,” with a handful of Donald Trump jokes to kick things off.

“I don’t know if you guys noticed, but there were some minor staffing changes at the White House,” said Jost.

Headlines flashed behind him as he went on to detail how former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former Chief of Staff Reince Preibus and short-lived Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had been ousted from their posts in previous weeks.

“Preibus is out, Spicer is out, Scaramucci barely got the tip in,” continued Jost.

“Also, how did we at SNL miss Anthony Scaramucci? He was like Christmas in July,” joked Jost.

Che shifted the focus to North Korea, referencing the many threats the isolationist nation has directed at the United States in recent weeks, “claiming that the United States is on the knife edge of life and death, which sounds pretty scary until you remember that they don’t even have, like, vegetables in North Korea. Maybe they’re just ‘hangry.'”

He then said that Trump refused to be “out-wakadoo-ed” with his “fire and fury” response.

Jost then reminded viewers that Trump made his “fire and fury” warning while on a working vacation at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“It’s hard to take a threat seriously when you make it at a private golf club,” said Jost. “Unless that threat is, ‘You know, I could have your father fired.’ Also, you can’t threaten someone when you’re sitting down. Even F.D.R, stood up when he was talking tough.”

He went on to say that he would be more scared about the threats being traded back and forth between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump if they both “hadn’t made so many crazy claims in the past.”

Che turned the conversation over to Trump’s recently-proposed immigration policy that favours English-speakers and prioritizes migrants with well-paying job offers.

“When did the statue of liberty get so ‘bougie?'” he asked.

“You better swipe right on that date labourer with a good personality,” exclaimed Che.