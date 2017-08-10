Woman dies in collision involving car and TTC bus in Scarborough

A woman has died after a collision between a bus and vehicle in Scarborough, on Thursday evening.

Toronto paramedics said the call came in around 6:15 p.m., to Sheppard Avenue East near Morningside Avenue.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene, but it’s not known if she was a pedestrian or in a vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police had closed roads in the area, shortly after the collision.