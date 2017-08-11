With 200-year-old recipe, Doukhobor bread booth a staple at Saskatoon Ex

For almost 50 years, the Doukhobor bread booth has been serving up one-of-a-kind bread at the Saskatoon Ex.

Harvey Kazakoff has been baking bread for more than 20 years at the event.

“There’s no comparison to this bread compared to the store-bought bread,” said Kazakoff.

Kazakoff, along with 60 other volunteers, pitch in for the yearly fundraiser.

The Doukhobor bread booth makes up to 700 loaves per day, selling both by the loaf and the slice.

“It actually adds something so special to the Ex and people come specifically, just to get their loaf of bread,” said Kristy Rempel, the marketing manager of Prairieland Park.

It’s a 200-year-old recipe brought from Russia to the Canadian Prairies.

“When they came over in 1899 and brought this recipe with themselves, and they still keep using the same recipe — never deviate. It’s a success,” said Kazakoff.

“That’s the reason that bread turns out so good, plus, they put their love into it.”

Dorothy Ozeroff is another volunteer making bread on Tuesday.

She says the bread recipe is not a secret, but the traditional clay-brick ovens are what makes the recipe unique.

“It’s a basic recipe, just in a larger volume that’s all. There’s no secret,” Ozeroff said.

Each batch of bread is made with 132 pounds of flour, which produces 100 loaves at a time.