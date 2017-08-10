‘It is hard to lay this duty down’: Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall to step down

Is there ever a right time to step out of the spotlight? It’s hard to say but what we do know is Brad Wall will be missed by many when he leaves the role of Premier after a decade of service.

It has been..and will always be the honour of my working life to serve as Premier of this Province that I love. https://t.co/COG6fGNWc4 — Brad Wall (@PremierBradWall) August 10, 2017

On Thursday, the Premier made the announcement that he would be stepping down, a shock to some but not surprising to others.

“Clearly you could see that after the election, even during the election that fatigue and frustration had started to set in,” said Joe Garcea, a Political Scientist with the University of Saskatchewan.

Taking the brunt of criticism for an unpopular budget, Wall in a sense still accomplished what he set out to do from the very start says Garcea. He set the stage for stronger entrepreneurship in the province and investor confidence.

“I think the Government of Saskatchewan has done a lot of good work to prompt Saskatchewan on the global front, certainly you’ve seen some of that in some of the export numbers,” said Alex Fallon, President & CEO of Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority.

That’s helped to grow our economy in the Saskatoon region and I think whoever comes in and fills his shoes will continue to do that.”

His Worship Charlie Clark fondly remembered getting a call from the Premier when he first became Saskatoon’s mayor. During their time on the phone the Premier said he always wanted direct conversations with the mayor and to just call him Brad.

“If you think of the changes our province, our city has gone through in last 10 years it’s been a time of tremendous population growth, tremendous economic growth, a tremendous time of transition,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.

“Leading it in a time like that is an opportunity and it has challenges.”‘

Even if that meant being at odds with Wall from time to time.

“That never stopped us from being able to talk to each other and deal with each other in our efforts to do the best on behalf of our province and our communities,” Clark said.

News of the resignation swept across the country as well wishes to Brad Wall poured in.

Read my statement on @PremierBradWall’s retirement from politics: https://t.co/VU4mkBoAAR — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 10, 2017

“No matter what your political stripe, I think anyone who’s in this business knows that public service is a very large commitment and often a big sacrifice on a number of different levels,” said Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

“Premier Wall made that commitment and made that sacrifice for many, many years for 10 years as premier and before that as an MLA – and for that he certainly has my gratitude and certainly my congratulations to him on his decision and the thanks of course to his family who stood by him for those many years.”

According to Garcea, the transition will likely take place between November and March of next year giving Wall’s successor enough time to make their own imprint on the party.

As for what Premier Wall will do next, he says he has no immediate prospects for the future. The only speculation that may be a sure thing is a long vacation and catching up on some well deserved rest.