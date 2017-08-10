Aug. 12 – The Strongroom and Downeast/Purity Products
The Strongroom
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax.
For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com
Downeast/ Purity Products
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, Purity Products offers an array of evidence-based nutritional supplements.
For more information about their services, visit purityproducts.com.
