Edmonton police look for vehicle in hit and run that left 1 injured

Edmonton police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Police were called to Calgary Trail just north of Whitemud Drive at around 2 a.m. They found a man lying in the road in medical distress.

The 23-year-old was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital. He remained in hospital in serious condition Thursday afternoon.

Police said the driver left the scene and may have driven west down the 106 Street exit ramp.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.