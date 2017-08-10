Sports
August 10, 2017 9:58 pm

Kingston Lady Panthers U-16 rugby squad wraps season

By Global News

Despite a winless season, the Kingston U-16 Lady Panthers really enjoyed their season.

A A

Despite a winless season, the Kingston Lady Panthers Under-16 rugby squad say they enjoyed their summer, and developed as a team.

Captain Hunter Caverly says it was a great group of girls who worked hard in every game and every practice.

Coach Erin Hamilton says they made tremendous improvements as the season progressed. “They played with a lot of heart and desire showing a passion for the sport.”

Caverly says wins and losses weren’t that important. “We made a lot of friends and improved as a team, and that’s the most important thing.”

The Panthers played their final game last night and lost 20-10 to the Belleville Bulldogs.

Earlier this season, they lost to the same club 56-0, an example of how much they improved as the season wore on.

READ MORE: Eastern Ontario farmers struggling to deal with wet cool summer

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
girls rugby Kingston
Kingston Lady Panthers
Kingston rugby
Kingston U-16 Lady Panthers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News