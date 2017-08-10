Kingston Lady Panthers U-16 rugby squad wraps season
Despite a winless season, the Kingston Lady Panthers Under-16 rugby squad say they enjoyed their summer, and developed as a team.
Captain Hunter Caverly says it was a great group of girls who worked hard in every game and every practice.
Coach Erin Hamilton says they made tremendous improvements as the season progressed. “They played with a lot of heart and desire showing a passion for the sport.”
Caverly says wins and losses weren’t that important. “We made a lot of friends and improved as a team, and that’s the most important thing.”
The Panthers played their final game last night and lost 20-10 to the Belleville Bulldogs.
Earlier this season, they lost to the same club 56-0, an example of how much they improved as the season wore on.
