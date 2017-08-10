Mosquitoes from London traps test positive for West Nile Virus

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting its first positive test for West Nile Virus in the region this season.

Officials are reminding the community to protect itself against bites after receiving reports this week that mosquitoes found in three London traps were carrying West Nile Virus.

The traps were located in east London, northeast London and in the Pond Mills area.

“Finding mosquitoes that are carrying West Nile Virus isn’t surprising, in fact, this is about the time we expect to start finding adult mosquitoes that test positive; the key point is that we not get complacent,” said Steve Tome, vector-borne disease field technician with the health unit.

“While we can trap and test adult mosquitoes and treat places vector mosquito larvae are found, we rely on local residents to help us reduce and repel these insects. They are our partners in mounting a defence against mosquitoes that can carry West Nile Virus and preventing people from becoming ill.”

The health unit’s vector-borne disease team has completed its second of three rounds of 35,000 catch basin treatments, as well as 757 standing water treatments across London and Middlesex County, as part of its ongoing West Nile Virus prevention program.

Symptoms of West Nile usually develop between two and 15 days after being bitten, and not everyone bitten will show symptoms, officials said. Those that do will likely see mild illness including fever, headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting and a rash on the chest, stomach or back.

So far this year, four probable or confirmed human cases of West Nile have been reported in the entire province of Ontario.

Tips on how to protect yourself from West Nile, and how to help with the prevention of mosquitoes, can be found here.