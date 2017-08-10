Charges pending after 5-vehicle chain-reaction crash shuts down Hwy. 401 in Chatham

Charges are pending in connection to a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Chatham-Kent Thursday that shut down both directions of Hwy. 401, provincial police said.

Three tractor-trailers and two other vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Communication Road around 3:45 p.m., police said.

One tractor-trailer had come to a stop on the roadway for construction delays when it was rear-ended by a second tractor-trailer, which had been rear-ended by a third tractor-trailer.

“Two motor vehicles that were behind the third tractor-trailer ended up colliding into the back of each other and the third transport truck as well,” said OPP Const. Jay Denorer.

One person suffered minor injuries and was later treated and released, Denorer said. Charges are pending against one of the drivers.

As a result of the crash, both directions of Hwy. 401 are closed from Bloomfield Road to Kent Bridge Road. Police said the closure is expected to last until at least 7 p.m.

“Going for the cause, it’s going to be the same cause as a lot of the collisions we have in construction zones — people not paying attention,” Denorer said.

“Pay attention as you’re going through construction zones, expect slowdowns in that area, and give yourself enough space.”

Thursday’s crash comes less than a month after a tractor-trailer crash and fire in mid-July shut down the same stretch of highway for several hours.

It also comes days after Chatham-Kent OPP charged two separate drivers on Friday with speeding as they drove on Hwy. 401 through a construction zone.

A 33-year-old Lawrenceville, Ga. man was charged with careless driving and speeding after police clocked a vehicle leaving a construction zone near Kent Bridge Road at 130 km/h around 3 p.m.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., police said they clocked a vehicle leaving a construction zone near Mull Road at 160 km/h. A 28-year-old London man was charged with racing motor vehicle – excessive speed.