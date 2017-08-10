“Bricks all over the road” closes Manitoba Highway

A highway south of Elie has been closed in both directions after a truck carrying a load of bricks overturned.

#MBHwy248 closed in both directions approx. 8km south of Elie

due to bricks all over the road. No injuries. Expect delays. #rcmpmb on scene pic.twitter.com/JdWgsfY14Z — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 10, 2017

Pictures tweeted by the RCMP show dozens of bricks and pieces of cement littering Highway 248.

Police said no one was injured in the crash 8 kilometers south of Elie. But drivers can expect delays while the clean up is underway.