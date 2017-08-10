road closure
August 10, 2017 4:49 pm

“Bricks all over the road” closes Manitoba Highway

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Bricks are all over a road south of Elie, Man.

RCMP
A highway south of Elie has been closed in both directions after a truck carrying a load of bricks overturned.

Pictures tweeted by the RCMP show dozens of bricks and pieces of cement littering Highway 248.

Police said no one was injured in the crash 8 kilometers south of Elie.  But drivers can expect delays while the clean up is underway.

