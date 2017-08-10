“Bricks all over the road” closes Manitoba Highway
A highway south of Elie has been closed in both directions after a truck carrying a load of bricks overturned.
Pictures tweeted by the RCMP show dozens of bricks and pieces of cement littering Highway 248.
Police said no one was injured in the crash 8 kilometers south of Elie. But drivers can expect delays while the clean up is underway.
