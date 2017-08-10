New Brunswick man dead after moped crash

A Neguac, N.B., man has died in hospital after his moped left the road on Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. on Route 445 in Lagaceville. According to RCMP, the crash happened as the man was making a sharp turn and crashed into the ditch. The man died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.