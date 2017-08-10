Canada
August 10, 2017 4:22 pm

New Brunswick man dies in single-vehicle crash

A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Dalhousie Junction, N.B.

A Val-d’Amours area man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dalhousie Junction, N.B.

RCMP say the 41-year-old was driving when his vehicle left the road and crashed into rocks in a ditch. Police were called to the scene at around 3:30 a.m.

The man was airlifted to hospital in Moncton where he died of his injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in determining the cause of the crash.

