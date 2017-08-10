American man killed in rollover on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise

A 26-year-old man from Alaska is dead after he lost control of his truck on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise, Alta. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A 22-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

RCMP said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. Lake Louise RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover about 63 kilometres north of Lake Louise at 4:15 p.m.

“A Dodge Ram 2500 travelling southbound lost control and rolled near the north end of Waterfowl Lake, ending up on its roof,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

RCMP extended condolences to the man’s family and friends and thanked “witnesses, first responders and Good Samaritans who provided aid to the victims of the crash and made every effort to save the man’s life.”

“There was actually a doctor who was driving by who really tried to help,” Cpl. Curtis Peters told Global News. “There were people on scene pretty quickly, doing everything they could to try to help.”

Traffic was affected for about three hours Wednesday but had returned to normal as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation continues.