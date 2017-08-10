Highway 93 truck rollover
August 10, 2017 4:16 pm

American man killed in rollover on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH: Tour bus driver Ron Lamb captured the aftermath of a collision on Alberta’s Icefield Parkway that killed a 26-year-old man from Alaska.

A A

A 26-year-old man from Alaska is dead after he lost control of his truck on Highway 93 north of Lake Louise, Alta. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A 22-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

RCMP said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. Lake Louise RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover about 63 kilometres north of Lake Louise at 4:15 p.m.

“A Dodge Ram 2500 travelling southbound lost control and rolled near the north end of Waterfowl Lake, ending up on its roof,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

RCMP extended condolences to the man’s family and friends and thanked “witnesses, first responders and Good Samaritans who provided aid to the victims of the crash and made every effort to save the man’s life.”

“There was actually a doctor who was driving by who really tried to help,” Cpl. Curtis Peters told Global News. “There were people on scene pretty quickly, doing everything they could to try to help.”

Traffic was affected for about three hours Wednesday but had returned to normal as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation continues.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alaska man killed in Highway 93 crash
Alberta RCMP
Highway 93
Highway 93 traffic
Highway 93 truck rollover
Lake Louise crash
Lake Louise RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News