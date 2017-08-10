Two men face drug-related charges after traffic stop in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP say it has charged a 48-year-old Ontario man and a 76-year-old man from Nova Scotia after a traffic stop led to a seizure of oxycodone.
Police say just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on Highway 19 in Judique North.
Oxycodone was seized, and both men were arrested and charged with possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.
Both men have been released and are set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Sept. 25 to answer to the charges.
