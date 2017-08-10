Saskatoon weather outlook: blip ahead in the forecast

Story highlights Sunny Thursday Add the clouds and rain for Friday Impressive Saskatoon Ex outlook Blip in the forecast ahead

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are back, but there’s a blip ahead in the forecast!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine are back today as we started out the day just into single digits by a degree.

Sunny skies stuck around right through the morning as we rose up into the mid 20s by noon.

Nothing like a Morning to get you excited for a beautiful day, took this today. #ypa #saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/h5OepGYiwD — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) August 10, 2017

I think the recent rain has helped my daughters zucchinis! @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/DckKAhsmnL — This Guy (@newtandtoot) August 10, 2017

A few more clouds may move in later this afternoon, but for the most part, it’ll be blue skies galore as we climb up to an afternoon high in the mid 20s.

Tonight

Clouds associated with an upper trough will swing through tonight and bring with them a chance of showers overnight as we cool back to 11 degrees.

Friday

That trough will continue swinging through on Friday and keep us under mostly cloudy skies to start and end the day with a chance of showers and some midday sunny breaks possible.

It won’t be a washout of a day, just a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm, especially late in the day as the trough destabilizes the atmosphere and we should still manage to warm up to the mid 20s.

Weekend

Our long awaited upper ridge of heat will finally move in from the west this weekend, which will help boost daytime highs back into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will also be back both Saturday and Sunday with a breezy south-southeasterly wind kicking in on Sunday, which will make for pretty perfect weather for the Saskatoon Ex!

Work Week Outlook

A trough swinging through early next week will bring in a chance of showers and keep conditions cooler, cloudier and unsettled right into mid-week with a cold front on Monday dropping daytime highs into the mid 20s.

This Your Saskatchewan photo for Aug. 10 was taken by Shelly Griffiths at Burgis Beach:

