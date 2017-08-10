Appeal date set for convicted killer David Woods

An appeal date has been set for convicted killer David Woods.

Woods was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 in the death of his wife, Dorothy.

She disappeared from her Saskatoon home in 2011. Her body was later recovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake.

Woods was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Shortly after his conviction, Woods filed an appeal, citing a number of errors allegedly made during the trial.

The appeal hearing was originally set to be heard in June.

It was adjourned at the request of Woods lawyer, who had just taken over the case from Woods, who was planning on representing himself.

The appeal will be heard on Sept. 12 in Regina.