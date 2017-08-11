Bob Layton editorial: AirBnB that treehouse

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About the transportation problems at the Heritage Festival, Justine says we should move it to where we can pay for parking and donate the money to the Edmonton Food Bank.

Natashia says use Westmount Mall for pick-up and drop-off.

About the public art controversy in Calgary, Cristel does not call that art, and says she’ll pound some sticks into your back yard for a few bucks.

Marianne says it looks like some kid’s attempt at building a tree house.

Darryl wants future designs chosen by the public, if it’s public art.

Margaret says people need to get a life, we complain about everything these days, but Andre says despite the great artists we have, this type of abstract garbage keeps popping up in cities everywhere.

About Derek Fildebrandt renting out his taxpayer funded apartment, Chris tweets, “He is now Alberta’s Mike Duffy. Turned out he wasn’t doing anything wrong, either.”

Ken says Fildebrandt should let the homeless use his place while he is away.

And, another Ken says, for some reason, policy and principles seem perfectly aligned with privilege.

Let me know what you think about that, and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.