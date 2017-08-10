Sports
August 10, 2017 2:11 pm

Manitoba Moose bring back 3 players

The Manitoba Moose have sent forward Jimmy Lodge to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Forwards Kale Kessy and Elgin Pearce along with defenceman Tim Daly are returning to the Manitoba Moose for another season after signing one-year contracts with the team.

Kessy registered just a single assist in 16 games as a member of the Moose last season. He also put up 26 points in 32 games for the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. The 24-year-old has appeared in 143 AHL games over his four-year professional career.

Pearce posted one assist in three games with the Moose in 2016-2017. He spent most of the season with the University of Calgary Dinos, finishing the year with 20 goals and 11 assists in 28 U Sports games.

Daly suited up twice for Manitoba last season including in his AHL debut on March 24. The 25-year-old previously played 85 games in the ECHL, scoring ten goals and 30 assists.

The Moose open the regular season Oct. 6 on the road against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

