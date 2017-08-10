Manitoba Moose bring back 3 players

Forwards Kale Kessy and Elgin Pearce along with defenceman Tim Daly are returning to the Manitoba Moose for another season after signing one-year contracts with the team.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets ink JC Lipon to new contract

Kessy registered just a single assist in 16 games as a member of the Moose last season. He also put up 26 points in 32 games for the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. The 24-year-old has appeared in 143 AHL games over his four-year professional career.

Pearce posted one assist in three games with the Moose in 2016-2017. He spent most of the season with the University of Calgary Dinos, finishing the year with 20 goals and 11 assists in 28 U Sports games.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose bring aboard Marty Johnston as assistant coach

Daly suited up twice for Manitoba last season including in his AHL debut on March 24. The 25-year-old previously played 85 games in the ECHL, scoring ten goals and 30 assists.

The Moose open the regular season Oct. 6 on the road against the Grand Rapids Griffins.