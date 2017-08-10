New boss at Hamilton Health Sciences

Hamilton Health Sciences announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Wes Stephen as its new executive vice-president, clinical operations and chief operating officer.

He will assume his new responsibilities on September 18.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Stephen back to the HHS family,” said Rob MacIsaac, president and chief executive officer at Hamilton Health Sciences. “As a physician leader and administrator, he will add unmatched skills and knowledge to our senior leadership group.”

Dr. Stephen is currently the Chief of Staff at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

He brings a long and distinguished track record including that of Surgeon-in-Chief at HHS from 2008 until 2013.

“I’m very glad to be returning home to HHS,” said Stephen.

“As a resident of Hamilton, I know the importance of our organization to this region and its people. I recognize the challenges that lay ahead and I am confident we can overcome them because the physicians and staff at HHS are world-class and are totally committed to continuing to provide high quality, safe care to their patients.”

Dr. Stephen will take over from Brenda Flaherty who retires from HHS in the coming weeks.